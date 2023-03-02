In Sports 03.02.2023

The Mission Prep boys basketball team plays a second round game in the state championships tonight against Mission Bay in San Diego.

The Royals are the only San Luis Obispo county team still standing in the plays offs.

The Cal Poly Mustangs open a four game series at home against the Oregon State Beavers. The Mustangs are rebuilding after losing Brooks Lee in the first round of last year’s major league draft.

The Beavers are six and one for the season. They’re led by a true freshman outfielder from Chandler Arizona. Gavin Turley is one of eight Beavers hitting over 400.

The teams play tonight at six at Robin Bagget stadium in the first of four games over the next four days. The Beavers beat UC Santa Barbara 11-0 in a recent tournament in Surprise Arizona.