Swing Under The Wings 03.10.2023

Trinity Lutheran school in Paso Robles is bringing its major fundraiser.

Sarah Stafford tells us Swing Under the Wings is April first.

Although the event is April first, they’re only selling tickets through this Sunday. So, if you want to attend, you need to buy tickets by Sunday.

Meanwhile, open enrollment is underway at Trinity Lutheral School. Emily Broome tells KPRL this is the time to plan for the fall.

Trinity Lutheran will conduct an open house on March 28th, so you can visit the school and check it out.

Swing Under The Wings will take place April first at the Estrella Warbird Museum.

But again, you need to buy tickets this weekend, just google Swing Under The Wings Gala.