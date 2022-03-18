In Sports 03.18.2022

March madness kicking into high gear yesterday.

Top ranked Gonzaga beat Georgia State 93-72.

The big upset yesterday, #15 seeded St. Peters Peacocks of Jersey City, New Jersey beat #2 Kentucky in overtime. 85-79.

Among California schools,

St. Mary’s beat Indiana 82-53.

UCLA squeaked by Akron 57-53.

Murray State beat San Francisco in overtime 92-87.

Today, USC, Cal State Fullerton and Arizona see first round action.

USC playing Miami of Florida.

Cal State Fullerton plays #2 Duke.

And top seeded Arizona plays #16 Wright State, which won a play in game.

Tomorrow, UCLA plays St. Mary’s, and Gonzaga plays #9 Memphis in second round games.

Cal Poly baseball opens Big West conference play this weekend with a three game series against Cal State Northridge. They play at six this evening, at four tomorrow and at one Sunday afternoon.