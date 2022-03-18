In Sports 03.18.2022

March madness kicking into high gear yesterday.
Top ranked Gonzaga beat Georgia State 93-72.
The big upset yesterday, #15 seeded St. Peters Peacocks of Jersey City, New Jersey beat #2 Kentucky in overtime. 85-79.
Among California schools,
St. Mary’s beat Indiana 82-53.
UCLA squeaked by Akron 57-53.
Murray State beat San Francisco in overtime 92-87.
Today, USC, Cal State Fullerton and Arizona see first round action.
USC playing Miami of Florida.
Cal State Fullerton plays #2 Duke.
And top seeded Arizona plays #16 Wright State, which won a play in game.
Tomorrow, UCLA plays St. Mary’s, and Gonzaga plays #9 Memphis in second round games.
Cal Poly baseball opens Big West conference play this weekend with a three game series against Cal State Northridge. They play at six this evening, at four tomorrow and at one Sunday afternoon.