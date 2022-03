Sunny today, highs near 79 with light winds. Tonight, mostly clear, lows near 45. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, overcast with rain showers at times. The chance of rain is 50%, but there won’t be a lot of rain. Just a fraction of an inch.

The extended forecast calls for sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday and through next week. Highs next Tuesday into the mid 80’s.