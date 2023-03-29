North County Weather 03.29.2023

Today, showers this morning becoming a steady rain this afternoon. Highs near 52, SW winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, cloudy, periods of rain early. Lows near 40 southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 59, NW winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast, mostly sunny skies Friday through the weekend and continuing until Thursday of next week.

Late next week we’ve got about a 30% chance of rain.

Rainfall over the past 24 hours in Paso Robles, 0.72 inches. That brings the season total to 28.36 inches.