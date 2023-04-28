In Sports 04.28.2023

Another record for Paso Robles swimmer Conner Rocha.

He broke his own school record in the 50 yard freestyle yesterday, as he won the mountain league championship.

His time was 21.50.

Up next, the CIF championship at Clovis West high school next weekend.

Rocha also part of the Paso Robles 200 freestyle relay which also broke the school record. That relay included Garret Haggmark, Will Wright, and senior Justin Haggmark.

Major League Baseball yesterday’s;

The Angels beat the Athletics 8-7.

The Cardinals shut out the Giants 6-0.

The Pirates beat the Dodgers 6-2 in Pittsburgh.

The Rays stung the White Sox 14-5.

The Yankees over the Rangers 4-2.

And the Orioles beat the Tigers 7-4.