The Fresno State Bulldogs beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 5-3 last night in Fresno.

The Mustangs rallied in the ninth. Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong one of several Mustangs to get on base in the ninth. They got one run, but that’s how the game ended. With the bases loaded in the 9th inning.

The Mustangs host Cal State Bakersfield this weekend.