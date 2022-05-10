Other Stories This Tuesday 05.10.2022

The Navajo Flats fire which started near Santa Margarita Sunday afternoon was apparently started by a campfire. The fire burned 31 acres. The cause is still under investigation, but Cal Fire believes it may have started by a campfire.

San Luis Obispo city council approves an ordinance to ban the use of tents in city parks. The tents are labeled as an encroachment. The intent is to prevent a homeless village from starting in Mitchell park or another park in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara shoppers may now use their smartphone camera to pay to park in downtown parking lots. First, they use their phone to scan the QR code on their ticket…. Then they take the ticket to the payment portal. The system does not require customers to download an app or register with the parking agency.