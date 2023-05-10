In Sports 05.10.2023

The Cal Poly Mustangs beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 11-3 last night at Robin Baggett Stadium. Larry Lee is now 27-13 against the Bulldogs.

This afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats host the Templeton Eagles in their final regular scheduled game of the season. Gets underway at 4:30 this afternoon at Paso Robles high school.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel tomorrow afternoon to Santa Maria to take on Righetti, the leaders in the mountain league. The Greyhounds still have a chance to win the ocean league.

In major league baseball;

The Yankees over the Oakland Athletics 10-5.

The Orioles beat the Rays 4-2 yesterday.

The Dodgers beat the Brewers 6-2.

The Giants beat the Nationals 4-1.

The Astros over the Angels 3-1.

The Padres beat the Twins 6-1.