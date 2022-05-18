In Sports 05.18.2022

The Cal Poly baseball team beat Pepperdine 14-6 Tuesday night in Malibu. Former bearcat Mark Armstrong scored as a pinch runner. Brooks Lee hit a two runner homer in the 9th to seal the victory. The Mustangs improve to 32-20 for the season. They will host UC Davis for three games this weekend.

The son of a former Cal Poly pitcher is winning more accolades as the regular season draws to a close. Cooper Hjerpe was nominated Tuesday as one of 25 semifinalist for pitcher of the year. In 13 starts this year for Oregon State, he’s 9-1 with an ERA of 2.42. Against Stanford, he struck out 17 in eight innings, and gave up only 2 hits and no runs. Stanford won that game in the 10th inning, 1-0. Cooper’s dad pitched for Cal Poly in the early 80’s.