In Sports 05.22.2023

Former Bearcat Jakob Wright the winning pitcher in Cal Poly’s victory yesterday over UC Santa Barbara.

Jakob Wright struck out 11 Gauchos over five innings to pick up his first win as a Mustang. He allowed only two hits and one run over those five innings. Wright faced 16 batters. He struck out eleven.

The Mustangs play their final series this coming weekend at home against Cal State Fullerton. Wright will likely pitch during Sunday’s game.

In Major League Baseball;

The Cardinals beat the Dodgers 10-5.

The Giants over the Marlins 7-5.

The Padres shut out the Red Sox 7-0.

The Angels beat the Twins 4-2.

The Astros blanked the Athletics 2-0.

The Orioles over the Blue Jays 8-3.

The Yankees beat the Reds 4-1.