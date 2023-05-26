In Sports 05.26.2023

The Mission Prep girls softball team upset McLane 6-4 in ten innings Tuesday night to advance to the CIF championships in Division IV.

The Royals will play Orange Cove at 11:00 tomorrow morning at Fresno State. The Royals are 12-14-1 overall. Orange Cove is 21-7-1.

In college baseball, the Mustangs lose the opener of a weekend home stand against Cal State Fullerton. 9.4 the score last night at Robin Baggett stadium. After a fine performance Sunday, former bearcat Jakob Wright named Mechanix Bank Mustang Athlete of the Week. He may pitch Sunday against the Titans.

In major league baseball yesterday;

The Giants shut out the Brewers 5-0.

The Mariners over the Athletics 3-2.

The Padres beat the Nationals 8-6.

The Orioles beat the Yankees 3-1.

Today, the Rays open a home series against the Dodgers. They are two of the hottest teams in baseball.