In Sports 05.31.2022

Cal Poly baseball team not invited to the NCAA play offs. The Mustangs won 13 out of their last 14 games. But the strong finish was not enough to qualify for the play offs.

Nine S.E.C. and nine A.C.C. teams made the play offs. Five from the PAC 12 including Stanford and Oregon State who each host regionals. Only one team from the Big West invited. Just the conference champion Gauchos.

UC Santa Barbara will play at the Stanford regionals this weekend in its first round game. Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, Binghamton and Texas State all playing in that regional tournament. If Stanford wins, they’ll also host the super regionals.

In major league baseball, the Giants beat the Phillies 5-4 in ten innings.

Houston beat Oakland 5-1.

The Cardinals beat San Diego 6-3.

The Pirates beat the Dodgers 6-5.

Yesterday was a travel day for the Angels. They play the Yankees today in New York.