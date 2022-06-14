In Sports 06.14.2022

The Stanford Cardinal clobbered UCONN 10-5 yesterday to advance to the college world series.

In the other west coast game, Auburn beat Oregon State 4-3 to eliminate the Beavers.

So the eight teams qualifying for the college world series are Stanford, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A & M.

Play begins Friday in Omaha.

In major league baseball,

The Padres beat the Cubs 4-1.

The Giants over the Royals 6-2.

In the NBA, Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-t-2 lead in the best of seven series.