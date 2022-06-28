In Sports 06.28.2022

The Rebels of Ole Miss beat Oklahoma 4-2 to sweep the Sooners and win the College World Series Championship in Omaha Nebraska.

Next up for college baseball players, the professional draft July 17th.

Among the top draftees, Brooks Lee of Cal Poly, who played high school ball at San Luis Obispo high school. Lee was voted winner of the Brooks Wallace Award, as the top short stop in college baseball.

And Cal Poly’s Drew Thorpe, a pitcher from Utah, who was also an All-American. They are both expected to go early in the draft. So is Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles, who played college ball at Cal. During the college world series, a baseball analyst listed both Dylan Beavers and Brooks Lee to go among the first 20 players drafted in this year’s professional draft.

In Major League Baseball:

On Sunday –

The Dodgers beat the Braves 5-3.

The Phillies over the Padres 8-5.

The Reds beat the Giants 10-3.

The Angels beat the Mariners 2-1.

And Oakland over the Royals 5-3.

The Angels beat the White Sox 4-3.

The Rockies shut out the Dodgers 4-zip.

The Yankees clobbered Oakland 9-5

And a big game in Seattle, the Orioles beat the Mariners 9-2.

Rookie Adlee Rutschman homered with his grandfather in attendance. 90-year-old Ad Rutschman is the only college coach to win a national championship in both football and baseball, coaching division III Linfield College of Oregon in both sports.