In Sports 07.14.2022

Major league baseball scores from yesterday.

The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 4-3.

The Dodgers over St. Louis 7-6.

The Rangers beat Oakland 5-2.

Colorado beats San Diego 10-6.

And the Angels beat Houston 7-1.

The Orioles beat the Cubs by the same score, 7-1. That’s the Orioles tenth consecutive win.

THE MAJOR LEAGUE DRAFT FAST APPROACHING

A mock draft by ESPN baseball ‘experts’ makes Brooks Lee of San Luis Obispo the 7th player taken. Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles is selected to go 24th overall, but still in the first round.

That’s in a mock draft by baseball ‘experts’.