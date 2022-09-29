In Sports 09.29.2022

The Central Coast Tennis Classic continues at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.
One of the worlds best teenage players made her appearance yesterday. 17-year-old Alex Eala beat Israeli qualifier, Shavit Kimchi 6-0, 6-0. Alex recently won the US Open junior girls tournament.
The Central Coast Tennis Classic continues through the weekend at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.
You can buy tickets at: www.Centralcoasttennisclassic.com.
In baseball yesterday,
The Yankees beat the Blue Jays 6-3. Former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season.
The Angels beat the Athletics 4-1.
In the national league,
The Dodgers beat the Padres 1-0.
The Giants over the Rockies 6-3.