In Sports 09.29.2022

The Central Coast Tennis Classic continues at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

One of the worlds best teenage players made her appearance yesterday. 17-year-old Alex Eala beat Israeli qualifier, Shavit Kimchi 6-0, 6-0. Alex recently won the US Open junior girls tournament.

The Central Coast Tennis Classic continues through the weekend at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

You can buy tickets at: www.Centralcoasttennisclassic.com.

In baseball yesterday,

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays 6-3. Former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season.

The Angels beat the Athletics 4-1.

In the national league,

The Dodgers beat the Padres 1-0.

The Giants over the Rockies 6-3.