Mostly sunny, but much cooler today. Highs near 87 in Paso Robles. Same in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny but cooler. High’s near 83 in Paso Robles. Same in Atascadero, 83 degrees. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

We’ll see sunny skies through the week, with a cooling trend beginning tomorrow. Highs dropping back to the low to mid 80’s this coming weekend in the north county.