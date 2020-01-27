In Sports 1.27.2020

The Paso Robles girls basketball team hosting Pioneer Valley tonight at 6:30.

Templeton girls host Santa Maria tomorrow 6:30.

Mission Prep girls lost to Pioneer Valley 36-34 Friday night. They go back to Santa Maria tomorrow night to take on Righetti.

Atascadero girls lost to Morro Bay 60-17 Friday night. They travel to Santa Maria to take on St. Joseph tomorrow night.

Atascadero boys beat Pioneer Valley Friday 56-41. The Greyhounds host Santa Maria tomorrow evening.

The Paso Robles boys basketball team lost to Arroyo Grande 59-49 on Friday. The Bearcats host Righetti tomorrow evening at 6:30.

Templeton boys lost at Nipomo 49-41. They travel to Orcutt Academy Friday.

Mission Prep boys beat San Luis Friday, 54-44. They travel to Arroyo Grand tomorrow night.