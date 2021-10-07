In Sports 10.07.2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinal 3-1 to win the wildcard game. With two out in the bottom of the ninth, Chris Taylor hit a two run homer to win it.

Tomorrow evening, the Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the play offs.

The other National League play off has the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Atlanta Braves tomorrow afternoon.

In the American League, today the Red Sox play the Rays in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The White Sox and Astros play this afternoon in Houston.