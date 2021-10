The Dodgers beat the Giants 7-2 last night to tie their best of five play off series at 2-2. The ultimate game will be played tomorrow in San Francisco.

The Braves beat the Brewers 3-1 to win the other national league series 3-1.

In the American league, the Astros beat the White Sox 10-1 to win that series 3-1.

The Red Sox are already in the American league championship series. They’ll play the Astros Friday in Houston.