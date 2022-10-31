In Sports 10.31.2022

High school football completed the regular season Friday night.

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat Arroyo Grande 35-14.

The Templeton Eagles lost a tough battle with the San Luis Obispo Tigers. Tigers beat the Eagles 35-28.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 21-20. The Greyhound fell behind 21-7, and then closed within one.

The St. Joseph Knights clobbered Mission Prep 49-21. Regardless, most of those teams are advancing to the playoffs.

Paso Robles plays Friday night at Sanger. The winner will play the #1 seeded team in division II – Central Valley Christian. That game is on Thursday, November 10th.

The Atascadero Greyhounds and Mission Prep Royals each drew a bye in the first round. The Greyounds are seeded #2 in division five. They’ll play their first game Thursday November tenth against the winner of Madera South and Santa Maria.

Templeton is seeded fourth in division five. They will open at home against Roosevelt of Fresno on this coming Friday. If they can beat the Rough Riders they’ll host Corcoran or Mclane on November 10th.

Mission College Prep is seeded #1 in division 3. They drew a bye this week. They’ll host the winner of a game between Cesar Chavez or Arroyo Grande.

San Luis Obispo will play this Thursday night against Mission Oak at Tulare Union.

In college football, the Cal Poly Mustangs lost to UC Davis. The Aggies winning 59-17.

In the NFL, newly acquired Christian McCafeey led the 49ers over the Los Angeles Rams 31-14.

The Saints shut out the Raiders 24-0.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17.

Tonight, it’s in Ohio. The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday night football.