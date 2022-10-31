North County Weather 10.31.2022

Sunny today, highs near 76 in Paso Robles. 73 in Atascadero. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 44. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, cloudy with occasional showers. The chance of rain is 42%. High’s near 62 in Paso Robles. 62 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this coming weekend. High temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s. About a 30% chance of rain late Sunday night and early next Monday morning.