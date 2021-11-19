In Sports 11.19.2021

The high school playoffs continue tonight.

Morro Bay hosts Pioneer Valley.

Coast Union plays Faith Baptist of Canoga Park in 8-man football. Those are the only two San Luis Obispo county high schools left in the play offs.

In college basketball, Cal Poly men play tonight at Santa Clara.

In college football, the Cal Poly Mustang football team hosts Northern Arizona tomorrow afternoon at five. The Lumbercjacks are 4-5. The Mustangs are 2-8. Kick off at five tomorrow afternoon at Cal Poly.

Tomorrow, the Cuesta college women’s volley ball team plays Fullerton for the southern regional championships. That’s at 5:00 tomorrow at Gil Stork gymnasium on the Cuesta college campus the Cuesta team has only two sophomores, the rest are freshmen.

Meredith Donovan of Templeton and Riley Thompson of Atascadero are each playing for the Cougars. The Cougars are coached by Whitney Meyer of King City high school who played volleyball for UCLA. That volleyball game gets underway at five tomorrow afternoon at Cuesta college.