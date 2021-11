It’s early in the season, but a big college basketball game tonight. #1 Gonzaga plays #2 UCLA tonight in Las Vegas.

Both teams are undefeated.

Last year in the NCAA tournament, Gonzaga beat UCLA in overtime. Gonzaga lost in the championship game, but they have the top recruit in the country. 7’ freshman Chet Holmgren is an excellent shot blocker and three point shooter.

Yesterday, Gonzaga beat Central Michigan 107 to 54. Holmgren led the Zags with 19 points.