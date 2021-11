Mostly sunny today, a few clouds this afternoon. Highs near 72, NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, but getting cool. Lows near 35 with light winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, but cooler. Highs near 68 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 75. About the same for black Friday. Mostly sunny through the end of November.