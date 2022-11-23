Close Encounter With Mountain Lion 11.23.2022

Over the weekend, a San Luis mountain biker had a close encounter with a mountain lion.

He was on a long ride through Irish Hills natural reserve when a hiker ran up the trail toward him. She said she had just seen a mountain lion. Rex Hatter escorted the frightened hiker off the trail, then rode off toward his car. He heard some loud noises coming from a creek bed along the trail.

He looked over and saw a mountain lion running toward him. He stopped, got off his bike, and started screaming at the cougar.

Then, he lifted the bike over his head and continued screaming.

After a long stare down, he called 911. Police arrived and escorted him from the trail.

It’s the second mountain lion sighting in the last couple weeks in the San Luis Obispo area. Rex Hatter thinks it’s the same cat.