In Sports 11.24.2021

The #1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs embarrassed the #2 ranked UCLA Bruins last night in Las Vegas. 83-63 the final score. Gonzaga jumped out to an early lead and went into the locker room at half time ahead 45-25.

The Bruins played a physical game without passing or teamwork.

The Zags dominated on defense and played a finesse game on offense, shooting 58% in the first half. Freshman Chet Holmgren scored 15 for the Zags.

Again the final score, Gonzaga 83 – UCLA 63.

Gonzaga playes #5 Duke in North Carolina on Friday.

#2 UCLA plays UNLV on Saturday afternoon, but the Bruins may drop in the rankings after last night’s game in Las Vegas.