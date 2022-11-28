In Sports 11.28.2022

The Atascadero greyhound football team won the CIF championships for division five tonight at Atascadero high school. The Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 Friday night. Once again, they came from behind to win. After trailing 13-0, they outscored the Panthers to win the championship. Vic Cooper tells KPRL, it’s been an exciting season. Up next for the Greyhounds, the state playoffs.

The Greyhounds will travel to Colusa Saturday to take on the Colusa Redhawks at six. Colusa is a town of about 6,000 people north of Sacramento. It’s about five hours by car. Six by school bus. It’s an agricultural area near the Sutter Buttes, the world’s smallest mountain range. Colusa high school has about 500 students.

In high school cross country, over the weekend, Templeton’s Josh Bell placed third in the state in division 3. The state cross country championships held at Woodward park in Fresno Saturday.

In the NFL over the weekend,

The Eagles beat the Packers 40-33.

The Chiefs beat the Rams 26-10.

The Chargers over the Cardinals 25-24.

The 49ers blanked the Saints 13-0.

The Raiders beat the Seahawks 40-34.

The Panthers beat the Broncos 23-10.