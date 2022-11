Sunny today, highs this afternoon near 63. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 33.

Tomorrow, sunny but cooler, highs near 59. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies for the next three days.

Thursday, we’ll get some rain. About three quarters of an inch on Thursday, and showers Friday through Sunday.