The Atascadero high school football team preparing for their state championship game Saturday evening at six, rain or shine.

The Atascadero Greyhounds hosting San Gabriel of Alhambra in the state championship. The Matadors have a record of 12-3.

The Greyhounds beat Colusa 21-0 on a wet night in northern California last week.

Saturday night, the weather is also expected to be wet.