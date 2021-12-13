In Sports 12.13.2021

The Cinderella season for Morro Bay ended abruptly in Shasta county Saturday evening. The Pirates mauled by the Fall River Bulldogs.

Fall River is a small school in the mountains east of Redding, only 128 students. They beat the Morro Bay Pirates 43-13 Saturday evening.

It was a cold evening with some snow showers. They’re expecting 2-3 inches of snow on that football field tomorrow.

So the Bulldogs win the state championship in 7-A. They complete a perfect season 13-0. They shut out six of the teams they played. Morro Bay finishes 8-7 and runner up in the state in that division.

Righetti also lost their game for the state title. 13-0 to Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton.