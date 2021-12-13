Other Stories This Monday 12.13.2021

A hiker finds a human skeleton on Bishops Peak Friday evening. Police responded at 5:30, but could not locate the body. They returned Saturday and with the help of a CHP helicopter they located the skeletal remains of a man on the north side of the mountain. The identity of the person is not being released. The cause of death is under investigation. Police are confident an autopsy will reveal the cause of death. Police say the subject had been dead for several months or longer.

Governor Gavin Newsom says over the weekend he will push for a new law that would let private citizens sue anyone who makes or sells ‘assault weapons’ or ‘ghost guns’. He compared it to the abortion ban enacted in Texas, he says is outrageous.

This is a sign of the times. A bank in Nipomo closes due to staffing issues. Wells Fargo temporarily closes its Nipomo branch because of staffing constraints. Wells Fargo spokesman Juan Lopez says the branch will likely reopen sometime near the end of January, but that’s still undecided. The ATM is in operation, but if you need access to a safety deposit box, you have to email Wells Fargo.