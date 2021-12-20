In Sports 12.20.2021

The Mission Prep basketball classic continues today in San Luis. Atascadero pulled out because of covid, but Mission Prep is playing.

At 4:00 this afternoon, Mission Prep plays Seattle Prep.

At seven, the undefeated St. Joseph Knights play Clovis North. St. Joseph is 7-0 for the season.

There are some remarkable teams in the tournament this year, including Bishop Montgomery out of Torrance. Cardinal Newman from Santa Rosa, and Sagemont from Florida.

A number of current and former NBA players played in the Mission Prep Christmas classic including Brooks Lopez, James Harden and Jeremy Lin, who played for Palo Alto high school and Harvard, before playing in the NBA. Lin’s now playing for a team in Beijing.