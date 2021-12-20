Other Stories This Monday 12.20.2021

Have you had an experience with the local and regional emergency dispatch service? 911? The grand jury recommends the county sheriff work with the board of supervisors and police and fire agencies in each city. Last week, those groups reject the idea.

The county says three more people with covid died over the past week. The ages range from 30-70, but they don’t say if those victims had other ailments or underlying conditions. World wide, the total has reached five million people. Only a fraction compared to the 1918 epidemic which killed 50-100 million people. That virus killed young and healthy people as well as seniors and the infirmed. County health officials want results from any covid home self-test kits. They want to know the results from those who test positive, so they can be sure those people isolate themselves.

In Atascadero Friday, about 100 Atascadero high school students, alumni and parents walked to city hall to protest alleged incidents of sexual harassment, racism and homophobia described in an Instagram account. Atascadero high school principal Dan Andrus says he is working with local law enforcement to monitor the account.

Work on Morro Bay’s new wastewater plant will force closure of South Bay Boulevard between Quintana road and highway one ramps beginning next week.

At the box office, which is wide open at movie theaters, Spiderman, No Way Home, grossed $253 million dollars. The third best opening of all time. The top two were Avenger films.