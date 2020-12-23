In Sports 12.23.2020

The San Diego State Aztecs beat St Mary’s Gails 74-49 in college basketball last night at Cal Poly’s Mott gym. The game was played at a neutral site in an empty gym.

Meanwhile the Cal Poly Mustang basketball teams are preparing for a two game series against Hawaii. The men traveling to Hawaii to play there.

The Mustang women will host the Rainbow Wahines at Mott gym Sunday and Monday. Those games will also be played in an empty gym. The Cal Poly women, by the way, are not 4-2 thanks to the scoring effort of sophomore Abbey Ellis. She scored 39 in the recent victory over San Diego State.