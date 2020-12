Dwayne Haskins was cut from the Washington Football Team, previously known as the Redskins.

Haskins intercepted twice Sunday and benched after three quarters. That performance coming after video emerged recently of him partying with his girl friend and some strippers at a local night club. His coach has cancer, which is another concern for the team.

Haskins was drafted #15 overall in 2019. He has been criticized by the coaching staff for not preparing during the week for Sunday games in the NFL.