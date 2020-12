The San Jose State Spartans playing in the Arizona Bowl today against Ball State. The Spartans are 7-0. Ball State is 6-1.

Former Bearcat Bailey Gaither is playing well at wide receiver for the Spartans. San Jose is coached by Brent Brennan who coached wide receivers at Cal Poly after playing the position at UCLA.

Bailey Gaither getting to play before a national TV audience today. That game gets underway at 11:00 this morning.