In Sports 3.12.2021

In the Big West play offs underway in Las Vegas, the Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost to UC Irvine last night, 58-51. That ends the Mustangs season. They finish with a record of 4 wins and 20 losses.

At three this afternoon, the women play their semifinal game against the UC Irvine Anteaters. That game gets underway at three this afternoon.

At six this evening, the Mustang baseball team hosts the sixth ranked team in college baseball, the UCLA Bruins.

One other baseball note, Mustang catcher Myles Emmerson is placed on the “Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year” watch list. Emmerson is hitting .419 for the season. He’s started all ten games this year. Seven behind the plate, two in left field and one at first base.

Emmerson is from the San Diego area. His dad played tennis for UC Santa Barbara. His sister played softball at San Diego state. He also loves to fish and surf, but he just learned to surf last summer.