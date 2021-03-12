Other Stories This Friday 3.12.2021

The city of San Luis Obispo is offering a job as police chief to a Texas lawman. Rick Scott is from a suburb of Dallas known as North Richland Hills. He’s scheduled to begin May 13th as San Luis Obispo police chief. The officer who served as the interim chief in San Luis hired by Pismo Beach. Jeff Smith to become the new police chief in Pismo Beach.

The state says car insurers overcharged Californians during the pandemic. The state insurance commissioner says drivers were overcharged hundreds of millions of dollars. Ricardo Lara says there was a steep drop in the number of miles driven, which reduced accidents and claims. He wants insurers to tell him by the end of April how they’re going to refund motorists.

For the seventh year in a row, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo makes the top-10 list of best-value colleges in the country.