Other Stories This Wednesday 4.21.2021

We may see a rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force base next week. United Launch Alliance will be launching its Delta 4 heavy rocket carrying a national reconnaissance office play load on Monday.

The owner of Halter Ranch Vineyard in Paso Robles drops out of the bid to buy the Tribune publishing company newspaper. That’s not affiliated with the local San Luis Obispo Tribune. That Tribune is a McLatchey paper.

UC Santa Barbara is building a classroom for the first time in 50 years. The new classroom will seat 2,000 students, which increases classroom seating capacity by 35%. UC Santa Barbara has not built a classroom since 1967, back when they had a football team. The Gauchos dropped football in 1971.