The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team swept Cal State Fullerton over the weekend, winning all four games against the Titans.

Catcher Myles Emmerson went 10-19 with 4 RBI’s. Brooks Lee was 9 for 18 with four doubles, a home run, and seven RBI’s.

Cal Poly travels to UC Davis next weekend, then wraps up the season with four games against Hawaii on Memorial Day weekend.