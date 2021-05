Sunny after morning fog and low clouds, highs near 78. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 46.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 85. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour. Occasionally gusting to over 40 mph.

After tomorrow, cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 70’s. Then this weekend, creeping up into the low 80’s.