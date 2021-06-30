In Sports 6.30.2021

Twenty years ago, he won the Tour of California stage that ended on Spring street in front of the Paso Robles Inn.

Yesterday, the Manx Man, Mark Cavendish won his 31st Stage victory after a three year absence from the Tour de France. The 36-year-old British sprinter from the Isle of Mann came out on top during a mass sprint at the end of the fourth stage in the Brittany region of France.

Cavendish is now second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx who had 34.