In Sports 7.16.2021

Video released of Richard Sherman attempting to break into his in-laws house. His father-in-law pepper-sprayed the former Forty-Niner. Sherman played college ball at Stanford before he joined Seattle and San Francisco.

He fought with officers while being taken into custody on burglary and domestic violence charges. Officers used a police dog to subdue him. Sherman and the arresting officer were each injured by the dog. Sherman suffered a laceration on his lower leg.

Earlier in the evening, Sherman was involved in a hit-and-run accident. After his car struck a cement barrier on a freeway off ramp, he left his severely damaged vehicle and fled on foot.

Sherman was arrested at a home in the Seattle suburbs where his in-laws live.