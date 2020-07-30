In Sports 7.30.2020

American coaches at three NBA training academies in China told league officials their Chinese partners were physically abusing young players and failing to provide schooling, even though commissioner Adam Silver had said that education would be central to the program, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the complaints.

The story also notes the academies take place in the same “police state in western China where more than a million Muslims are now held in barbed-wire camps” a writer for the New York Times says, “This is a massive black eye for the NBA. The stories told in here are very damning. “