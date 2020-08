After the first round of the PGA, Jason Day and Brendan Todd are the first round leaders at five under par. Xander Schauffele is one stroke back in a tie with nine other golfers.

Xander Schauffele’s caddie is Austin Kaiser of the north county. Austin is a former Greyhound. He is the son of Bob and Popi Kaiser of San Miguel.

Way down the leader board, Tiger Woods is in a tie for 20th place at two under. So, he’s only three strokes back.