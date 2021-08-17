In Sports 8.17.2021

Brigham Young University among the first to develop ways to allow athletes to be compensated by outside companies for the use of their name, image and likeness. They call it an N-I-L deal.

A Utah-based company that makes protein snacks giving all 123 members of the Cougar’s football the opportunity to be paid to promote its products. Scholarship players can earn $1,000 per academic year. Walk-ons can make as much as $6,000 dollar.

BYU’s athletic director Tom Holmoe says he and the football coach were looking for ways to provide an N-I-L opportunity to the entire team. The commitment to the protein company is simple. Football players will wear a decal with the company’s logo on their practice helmets. And they may make at least one appearance at a company event.

It may be a test case for the new rules allowing players to make money while playing college sports.