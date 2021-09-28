In Sports 9.28.2021

The baseball season winding down.

In the National League, the Giants and Dodgers have the two best records with just a few games left to be played. They’re in the play offs. So are Milwaukee Brewers. Meanwhile there’s a race between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies for the spot in the east, with the Braves leading by two and a half games.

In the American League;

Tampa Bay and the Chicago White Sox are in the play-offs. Houston the likely winner in the west. The Astros lead Seattle by 4 and a half games.

In the race for the wild card spot, the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners, in that order, but it’s a close race. All four are very close with just about six games left to play. The final regular season games to be played Sunday.