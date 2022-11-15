Inter-Agency Emergency Drill 11.15.2022

First responders from fire and police departments throughout the central coast participated in an inter-agency, all-hazard incident management team drill yesterday.

The teams were created to respond to emergencies such as natural disasters and public health crisis. Also, public events which go awry like rap concerts or soccer matches.

Yesterday about 40 first responders from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties took part in the drill. The teams from both counties worked together to manage and mitigate a simulated wildfire scenario off highway 166 along the county line.

One official says the training is vital for communications and job efficiency.